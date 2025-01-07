MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta Sells 9,570 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore Shasta sold 9,570 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $64,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,491.56. The trade was a 13.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 30th, Theodore Shasta sold 11,261 shares of MBIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $69,029.93.

NYSE:MBI opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.62. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of MBIA by 26.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in MBIA by 476.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the third quarter worth $173,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MBIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

