McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 139,573 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $231,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,868,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 44.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,556,688 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.