Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,819,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $225,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,240.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

