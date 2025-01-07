Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Down 3% – Here’s Why

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Mestek Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $241.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter.

About Mestek

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

