Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.54 and traded as high as $136.15. Middleby shares last traded at $134.56, with a volume of 457,442 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com upgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Get Middleby alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $942.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in Middleby by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 306.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Middleby by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.