Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,070 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,612,204 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 2,151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 545,446 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 348,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,077.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 255,164 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MFG opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

