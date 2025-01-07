ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,136,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 83.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,076,000 after acquiring an additional 381,995 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 683,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Price Performance

MODV stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $702.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.28 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 1,583 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $28,098.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,921,633 shares in the company, valued at $34,108,985.75. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 307,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MODV shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

