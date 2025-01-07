MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Thomas Bull Sells 169 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.6 %

MongoDB stock opened at $252.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Quarry LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

