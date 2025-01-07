MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Thomas Bull Sells 169 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 9th, Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.6 %

MongoDB stock opened at $252.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Quarry LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 621.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

