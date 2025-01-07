MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 3,000 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $713,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,545,836.38. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MongoDB stock opened at $252.86 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.11 and its 200-day moving average is $269.17. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.25.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.14.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
