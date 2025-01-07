Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,937,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609,656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.30% of Monster Beverage worth $154,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 382.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 38,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

