Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.68 and traded as high as C$17.72. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.49, with a volume of 55,855 shares changing hands.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.68. The company has a market cap of C$649.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

