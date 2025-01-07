Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as high as C$5.50. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares.

Mosaic Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.50.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

