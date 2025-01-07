Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.52 and traded as high as $8.12. Motorcar Parts of America shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 49,608 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPAA. StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $157.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Bison Capital Partners Vi, L.P acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,258. This trade represents a 18.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 24.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.7% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 78,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 67,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

