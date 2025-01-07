Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.