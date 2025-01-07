National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$124.48 and traded as high as C$133.58. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$132.18, with a volume of 1,859,536 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$136.10.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$124.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total value of C$52,984.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

