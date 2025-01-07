National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Vision Price Performance

National Vision stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. National Vision has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $870.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Vision Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 115.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after buying an additional 1,330,023 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in National Vision by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 812,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 656,656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 3,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 593,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $2,858,000.

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.