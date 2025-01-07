National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
National Vision stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. National Vision has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $870.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.42.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
