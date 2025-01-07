Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.32%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Health Trends

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NASDAQ:NHTC Free Report ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Natural Health Trends worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

