Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $4.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.94.
Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.32%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
