Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 300,000 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $7,542,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,129.78. This trade represents a 96.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 20th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 93,946 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $2,356,165.68.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,054 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,406,394.86.

On Monday, December 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,182,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $817,645.43.

Warby Parker stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.88. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 806,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,555,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

