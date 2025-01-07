Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.87. Approximately 148,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 71,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.98.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
