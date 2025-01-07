Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,500 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,467. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total value of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.46. The trade was a 78.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,151 shares of company stock worth $8,489,889. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $111.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

