Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires Shares of 549 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,886 shares of company stock worth $169,393,831 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $411.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

