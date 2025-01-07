Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,500 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 73.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBCF. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Insider Activity

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $645,301.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,403.52. This trade represents a 14.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.3 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Stories

