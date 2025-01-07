Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,625 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 231.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

