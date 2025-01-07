Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 79,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This trade represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

