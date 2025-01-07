Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,258 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 33,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.4089 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Desjardins raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.