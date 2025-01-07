Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,561,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,887,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,589 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,858. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

