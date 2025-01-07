Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 81.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. The trade was a 2.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,904 shares of company stock valued at $66,145,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW stock opened at $163.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.00. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Snowflake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.