Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,647 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,780 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 7,600 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.57.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

