Nexus Uranium (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading Up 3.2% – Time to Buy?

Nexus Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 9,118 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Nexus Uranium Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Nexus Uranium Company Profile

Nexus Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an option to acquire 90% interest in the Wray Mesa uranium project with 308 unpatented mining claims covering 6,282 acres located in the Uruvan mining district in Utah.

