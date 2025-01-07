NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.09. NL Industries shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 30,574 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NL Industries from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NL Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NL Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $379.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in NL Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 311.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NL Industries by 112.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in NL Industries by 1,454.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in NL Industries by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 34,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

