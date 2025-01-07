Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,080,822 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $108,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 18,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 28,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 186,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $577,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 232.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

