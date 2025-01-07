Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 35,957 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $155,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after buying an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after buying an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.90 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,347 shares in the company, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,920 shares of company stock worth $15,426,444. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

