Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hologic were worth $159,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

