Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.50% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $129,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,251.88 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,122.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,256.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,353.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,351.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.