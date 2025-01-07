Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 1,036,260 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,036,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $149,211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 194,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,632.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after buying an additional 106,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.70.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.6 %

TEL opened at $143.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.