Nordea Investment Management AB Has $101.10 Million Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $101,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 644.70%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGN

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.