Nordea Investment Management AB Has $105.16 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.44% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $105,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

ADM stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

