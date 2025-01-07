Nordea Investment Management AB Has $155.01 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $155,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $241.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.87 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.10.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TRV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (down previously from $256.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $280.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.45.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

