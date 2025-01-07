Nordea Investment Management AB Has $94.15 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 418.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018,604 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exelon were worth $94,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Exelon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.