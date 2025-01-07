Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,180 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of Prudential Financial worth $123,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $118.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

