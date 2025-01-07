Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,885,559 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.55% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $155,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,528,000 after buying an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 299,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 157,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,127.93. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 570,589 shares of company stock valued at $12,216,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

