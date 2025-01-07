Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,064,382 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,370.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064,382 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $134,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

