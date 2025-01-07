Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 92,537 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.62% of Cboe Global Markets worth $126,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,175,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $14,430,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $11,191,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $8,187,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

CBOE stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

