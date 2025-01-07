Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.45% of Fortive worth $118,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fortive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,336.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,503.21. This represents a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Fortive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.