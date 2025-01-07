Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,477,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,520 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.24% of Welltower worth $185,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Welltower Stock Down 1.6 %

WELL opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.