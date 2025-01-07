Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 156,102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,015,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,102 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $109,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 483.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM opened at $107.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

