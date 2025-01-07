Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,579,558 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,211,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,579,558 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $233,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 36,132 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.