Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 97,434 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,434 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $196,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co of the South increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $613,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $220.00 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $222.20. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

