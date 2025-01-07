Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 989,143 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 989,143 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $173,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 29.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.48.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $102.13 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $463.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.