Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.28. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 2,596,458 shares.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $377.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

